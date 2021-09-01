First Alert Forecast: Looking ahead to sunshine and lower humidity for part of your holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking plenty of sunshine and lower humidity values on the way.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will be dry overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

· Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday. We’ll see sunshine and lower humidity values each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Saturday and Sunday will feature sunshine and warming temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s.

· We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Labor Day. Isolated showers or storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· A few showers are possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re still tracking some of Ida’s remnant moisture in the Palmetto State this evening. A few showers and storms will be possible for the northern and central Midlands. The storms could bring gusty winds, thunder and lightning to the region, so keep that in mind.

Otherwise, for the rest of your Thursday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Fantastic weather is expected Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. We’ll also have lower humidity values in the area, so it won’t feel quite as hot.

Our skies will be mostly sunny on Friday, too. We’ll have lower humidity values on Friday, too, so enjoy! Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will bring more sunshine mixed with a few clouds from time to time. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and the lower 90s Sunday.

On Labor Day, we’ll see hot weather again. Highs will be in the low 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20% chance).

A few more isolated showers and storms are in your forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

We’re also watching more activity in the tropics. Kate continues to weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Two more tropical waves are out in the tropics. We’re watching an area of low pressure close to Central America that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Also, Tropical Storm Larry is located southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It is forecast to become a major hurricane in the next several days. At this point, it is no threat to land.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Mindy and Nicholas.

