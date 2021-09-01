FIRST ALERT: Alert Day today for the Midlands; tracking rain and storms from Ida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We still have a chance of some scattered gusty storms today as Ida tracks north east into the Mid-Atlantic states by later today.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today is an alert day for scattered storms and breezy winds. Some storms could become severe, especially east of Columbia.

· The combination of Ida’s moisture and daytime heating will create scattered rain and storms Wednesday. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Let’s watch out for potential strong storms.

· Dry weather is expected Thursday through most of your Labor Day holiday weekend. In fact, we’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday through Saturday. Low 90s are expected by Sunday.

· We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Labor Day. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Highs will be in the low 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As Ida moves north and east it will continue to bring us breezy winds throughout the day with gusts up to 25mph. As we heat up into the mid 80s by the afternoon we have a 40-50% chance of scattered showers and storms, some of them could be strong. Because of this, we are keeping our alert day up for the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

A cold front sweeps south and brings drier air to the region Thursday. Lows are down to 70 and highs reach the mid 80s. Skies are sunny as high pressure build behind the front.

The high pressure system continues to bring the dry air and temps drop to the low 60s by Friday and Saturday morning. Highs both days are in the mid 80s and we have sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Sunday we warm up to the low 90s, but we still have low humidity. High temps are near 91.

Labor Day we have a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon as humidity increases ahead of a cold front. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

We’re also watching more activity in the tropics. Kate continues to weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Two more tropical waves are out in the tropics. We’re watching an area of low pressure close to Central America that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. Also, Tropical Storm Larry is located off of the west coast of Africa. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next several days.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Larry, Mindy and Nicholas.

Alert Day Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40-50%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Lower humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Sunny and Warm. Lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Labor Day: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

