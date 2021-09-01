SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies capture man who fled scene in Lexington County

Griffin was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with dark shorts in the area of Sausage Lane...
Griffin was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with dark shorts in the area of Sausage Lane and Kitti Wake Drive.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 21-year-old man who was on the run from deputies in Lexington County has been arrested Wednesday morning, officials say.

Deputies say they attempted to arrest Jeremiah Griffin Tuesday night after a domestic disturbance was reported on Shell Mound Court. According to deputies, Griffin ran away and K-9 police dogs were unable to track him overnight.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
Mineral Springs Road in Lexington reopened following fatal collision
State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Alert Day today for the Midlands; tracking rain and storms from Ida
Black farmer John Wesley Boyd Jr. has been fighting for four decades against a system he says...
Black US farmers awaiting billions in promised debt relief
State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
Bus driver shortage has Greenville County school officials asking parents to drive their kids