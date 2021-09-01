Deputies capture man who fled scene in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 21-year-old man who was on the run from deputies in Lexington County has been arrested Wednesday morning, officials say.

Deputies say they attempted to arrest Jeremiah Griffin Tuesday night after a domestic disturbance was reported on Shell Mound Court. According to deputies, Griffin ran away and K-9 police dogs were unable to track him overnight.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.