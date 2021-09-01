SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Delta to hire 1,500 new flight attendants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants.

Applicants must have graduated high school or have their GED diploma and be at least 21 years old.

According to the airline, candidates also must be fully vaccinated before they start training.

Delta said these new hires are in addition to the 1,500 spots they’re already filling.

In all, the company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Superintendent Molly Spearman
2020-2021 School Report Card gives SC superintendent ‘extremely high’ level of concern
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say
Police have given the ‘all-clear’ after a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal...
Police give ‘all-clear’ after reported bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University
Mineral Springs Road in Lexington reopened following fatal collision
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 4,343 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths Tuesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 aid included an expansion of the child tax...
New online site launched to help people get child tax credit
A view during a preseason NFL football game, Monday between the New Orleans Saints and the...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges
White Knoll Middle School and Pelion Middle School will temporarily shift all students from...
White Knoll Middle and Pelion Middle switch to virtual instruction