Biden to visit New Orleans as Ida federal response continues

The administration says the government will increase financial assistance for families impacted by Hurricane Ida.
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand Isle, La. is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - FEMA officials said they know a long road is ahead of them as they try to prioritize where help is needed the most.

A bird’s eye view of the demolition caused by Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La. shows roofs torn off of buildings and homes shredded to pieces. The president of Jefferson Parish, where Grand Isle is located, said the island is “uninhabitable.”

In Washington, President Joe Biden is preparing to visit New Orleans on Friday while work continues in the hardest hit areas.

”The continuing focus on the ground is to restore power. More than 40% remain without power in the heat,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

Responding to the storm’s aftermath is coming with its own safety threat. As an added precaution, the U.S Department of Transportation is activating a routing assistance hotline for first responders to safely navigate through storm damage areas.

The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Louisiana business owners and residents. The agency has set up a Virtual Business Recovery Center to provide assistance as well as a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help renters and homeowners.

White House officials said 31,000 households affected by Ida have already received $500 payments.

