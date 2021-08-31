Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Sign up for the “Lakeside Litter Sweep” on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday highlight, details on how you can be part of the upcoming Lakeside Litter Sweep on Lake Murray. Volunteers are needed to clean up islands, shorelines, boat ramps, and natural areas around the lake. Laura Blake-Orr is the Core Programs Administrator with Keep the Midlands Beautiful - the host of the big upcoming event. She joined me on WIS TV Midday in hopes many of you will participate.

The Lakeside Litter Sweep on Lake Murray is September 18th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Volunteers are invited to end the summer with a splash by making a difference in keeping Lake Murray litter-free. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at pre-assigned check-in locations at South Shore Marina in Lexington County, Lake Murray Marina in Richland County, Big Man’s Marina in Saluda County, and Dreher Island State Park Marina in Newberry County. Volunteers will receive a safety and orientation briefing as well as pick up and return all necessary cleanup supplies provided by KMB and PalmettoPride.

Pre-registration is required. Register now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lakeside-litter-sweep-lake-murray-tickets-160013804597

Every volunteer will receive a thank you gift and is eligible for door prizes and drawings including gift certificates for restaurants, pontoon boat and jet ski rentals and more.

Volunteers with their own boats may travel to islands and shorelines on their own after picking up supplies. No boat? There will be boats available to take you out to the designated areas. Aquafun Boat Rentals & Tours, Fifty-Fifty Watersports, LLC, and The Osprey at Lake Murray Cruises will shuttle volunteers to various islands on the lake. Other teams will clean the shorelines, boat ramps, and nearby roads surrounding the lake. In addition, divers with Wateree Dive Shop have volunteered to remove litter below the surface of the lake.

For safety, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Columbia Power Squadron will be there to support this event. The Lakeside Litter Sweep is part of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ annual Beach Sweep River Sweep, which works to keep South Carolina’s waterways clean and raise awareness of the impact litter has on our rivers, lakes, beaches, and oceans as an interconnected system.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful also relies on small volunteer groups to keep our waterways clean year-round. KMB’s Adopt-a-Waterway program, sponsored in part by Dominion Energy, provides volunteer groups recognition for committing to cleaning a section of waterways including rivers, creeks, boat ramps, and islands at Lake Murray two times a year for two years. For a list of adoptable locations and details about how to adopt a waterway, visit www.KeepTheMidlandsBeautiful.org.

