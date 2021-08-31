SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bride spent her wedding night in jail after guests outside of her wedding reception venue in Memphis started fighting.

A police report says the bride, Miya Pugh, screamed at those outside her reception that they had ruined her wedding.

Police say eight different fights were underway on Summer Avenue late Friday night as 20 to30 intoxicated people battled it out. As police began detaining guests, officers say Pugh went from docile to combative with police, biting one officer.

The bride and three others face a long list of charges, including aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies
The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said.
Woman, man shot inside car with toddler in SC, police chief says
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Historic flooding caused the Gibson Pond Park dam to breach in 2015 leaving the pond empty.
Lexington’s Gibson Pond Park open again to public

Latest News

File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Today and Wednesday are Alert Days in the Midlands; tracking rain, potential strong storms from Ida
UofSC project aims to find out ‘true number’ of people who’ve been infected with COVID in SC
UofSC project aims to find out ‘true number’ of people who’ve been infected with COVID in SC
A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies