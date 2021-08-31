SC Supreme Court hears cases on mask mandates in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday morning the South Carolina Supreme Court got its first opportunity to weigh two cases surrounding mask mandates in school.

Both cases involve a one-year budget rule which prohibits school districts from using state budget funds to enforce a mask mandate.

RELATED STORY | Here are the temporary SC laws related to COVID-19, schools, masks and vaccines

The court did not rule on either case.

The first case involves a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Alan Wilson against the City of Columbia over its mask mandate.

The city requires pre-k, elementary and middle school students to wear masks at school.

RELATED STORY | AG files lawsuit against Columbia over school mask mandate

The second case involves Richland School District 2 requesting an injunction on the budget rule, allowing for the district to implement a mandatory mask policy while legal arguments play out.

RELATED STORY | Richland School District 2 requests temporary injunction until clear decision is made on mask mandates

Lawyers in both cases faced questions about the wording vs. the intent of the budget rule, its’ scope, and the ability of mask mandates to co-exist with the budget.

The timing of a ruling by the court is unclear.

Check back for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.