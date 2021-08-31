SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

Before going to New England, Newton was the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)(Rich Schultz | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 120 words with a read time of approximately 36 seconds.

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTV) – The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing sources.

“Bill Belichick said he would do what’s best for the team. In this case, it’s starting rookie Mac Jones,” a follow-up tweet from Pelissero said.

Before going to New England, Newton suited up as quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

He was released from the team on March 24, 2020 before reaching an agreement with the Patriots for a 1-year deal.

Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, won league MVP honors in 2015 after helping the Panthers win 15 regular-season games en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies
The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said.
Woman, man shot inside car with toddler in SC, police chief says
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Historic flooding caused the Gibson Pond Park dam to breach in 2015 leaving the pond empty.
Lexington’s Gibson Pond Park open again to public

Latest News

Football Friday
Football Friday Plays of the Week
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
VIDEO: Top play #1
VIDEO: Top play #1
Williams-Brice Stadium
UofSC announces COVID protocols for Williams-Brice Stadium