Presbyterian long-term care facilities mandating vaccination for staff

All employees at the non-profit long-term care organization's six facilities will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19.(WTOC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina is implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for staff across all six facilities in South Carolina.

All employees at the non-profit long-term care organization will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“This tough decision came after much thought, discussion and prayer,” said Dr. Franklin Fant, President and CEO, PCSC. “As caregivers our decision about being vaccinated impacts the health risks of others.”

According to a press release, three events led to PCSC leadership implementing a mandatory vaccination policy:

  • The surge of infections in South Carolina
  • The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine
  • The White House mandate that all nursing home workers be vaccinated in order for those facilities to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funds

The press release states that all staff must have received at least one vaccination dose or have been granted a medical or religious exemption by September 27 and second dose vaccinations must be received by October 29.

PCSC currently employs nearly 1,000 people, approximately. 70 percent are said to have already been vaccinated. Fant hopes to increase that number.

PCSC is offering each staff member $100 to be vaccinated, along with robust educational forums with health care experts on vaccinations.

Fant says the new policy may impact staffing.

“I realize there are differing of opinions regarding the COVID vaccination, but we have prayerfully decided to prioritize safety from COVID infection before other considerations,” said Fant. “It is our job - our calling - to create the safest and most caring environment we can for vulnerable older adults. This now includes our being vaccinated. Virtually every resident that can be vaccinated has been. Because we essentially work in their home, now it is our turn.”

PCSC has facilities in South Carolina which include Clinton, Easley, Florence, Lexington, Summerville, and West Columbia.

