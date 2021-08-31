Police responding to bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are responding to a bomb threat Tuesday near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

According to HCPD, Highway 544 between Highway 501 Business and Myrtle Ridge Drive will be closed to traffic as police investigate.

The information from police comes after the university sent out an alert around 7:10 a.m. asking to avoid the area of Founders Drive and Highway 544 until further notice due to “police activity in the area.”

CCU said students at The Pier, Coastal Club, Current, Patriots Hollow, The Wren, and living in off-campus housing on Highway 544 should shelter in place.

