Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia Tuesday morning, police say.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say the 1800 block of Blossom Street is blocked off after a man was struck by a vehicle. Police say he is reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to officials, the driver remained on scene.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.