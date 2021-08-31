SkyView
Pedestrian in Columbia hit, in critical condition, police say

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, police say.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia Tuesday morning, police say.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say the 1800 block of Blossom Street is blocked off after a man was struck by a vehicle. Police say he is reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to officials, the driver remained on scene.

