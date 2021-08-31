One suspect charged, two sought in fatal Aiken shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield man has been charged and two others are being sought in a shooting that left one person dead at Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood this month.

Arrest warrants allege Dontell Harling, 19, shot and killed 31-year-old Earnest S. Croft on Aug. 18.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call about gunshots that day at 10:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of Aldrich Street.

Officers found Croft who had suffered a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County emergency medical crews, but Croft was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Harling was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records. He is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Antonio Jerome Wise, of Aiken, is wanted for murder, as well, Aiken police report. Investigators are working to identify a third suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or by going to midlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.” Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

