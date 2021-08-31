SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Newberry County School Board punts on mask mandate decision

(Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County School board took input on a 30-day mask mandate for schools in the district but did not make a final call Monday night.

After almost three hours and 47 speakers, the board voted to wait on the State Supreme Court’s ruling on a challenge to a rule in South Carolina’s state budget.

Richland School District 2 petitioned the court for a temporary injunction on a part of the state budget that does not allow districts to use state funds to enforce a mask mandate.

READ: Here are the temporary SC laws related to COVID-19, schools, masks and vaccines

The court will be hearing the Richland 2 case and challenge from the City of Columbia Tuesday morning. 

The board held the meeting in the Newberry County High School auditorium, which had limited capacity for social distancing guidelines.

This comes after the board initially approved the measure at its Aug. 23 meeting, but then rescinded it over the item’s absence from the agenda.

RELATED STORIES:

Passionate opponents and proponents of the mandate included parents, teachers, and health professionals.

The legality of any mandate was a theme among opponents throughout the night.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
The Dollar Sto’ held its Grand Re-opening event Saturday to celebrate being approved for SNAP...
‘It’s just something perfect for the community:’ Dollar Sto’ provides fresh produce, household items in Columbia area food desert
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said.
Woman, man shot inside car with toddler in SC, police chief says

Latest News

Columbia barbershop takes part in ‘Shots at the Shop’ initiative to boost vaccination numbers
Columbia barbershop takes part in ‘Shots at the Shop’ initiative to boost vaccination numbers
Columbia barbershop takes part in ‘Shots at the Shop’ initiative to boost vaccination numbers
Columbia barbershop takes part in ‘Shots at the Shop’ initiative to boost vaccination numbers
UofSC project aims to find out ‘true number’ of people who’ve been infected with COVID in SC
UofSC project aims to find out ‘true number’ of people who’ve been infected with COVID in SC
Current bus driver shortage is the worst L1 Transportation Director seen in more than 30 years
Current bus driver shortage is the worst L1 Transportation Director seen in more than 30 years