Money Matters: Retirement preparation

By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planning for retirement can be complicated and confusing.

Luckily, Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners has written a book, ‘Capital Confidence Plan,’ to simplify the process.

Bradley hinted at some of the key factors, from the book, that can help give you confidence in your retirement.

“The book talks through the five simple topics that have the biggest impact on your retirement,” Bradley said. “That is a written income plan, a tax plan to address higher taxes in the future, investments, healthcare, as well as estate planning.”

Capital City Financial Partners is giving away free copies of this book upon request.

