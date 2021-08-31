SkyView
Mineral Springs Road in Lexington shut down due to fatal collision

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has closed Mineral Springs Road has been closed due to a fatal collision.

The road is shut down from Old Carrington Parkway to Shoal Creek Drive.

Collision reconstruction officers, Lexington EMS, the Lexington Fire Department, and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are on the scene.

Officials say the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

