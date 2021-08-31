Man wanted in connection with July shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident.

Jaquis Derrick is facing attempted murder charges.

Officials say Derrick shot another man multiple times at North Pointe Estates apartments on July 19.

Anyone with information about Derrick’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.