Man found guilty of vandalizing Fort Jackson soldier’s home after viral video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of vandalizing the home of Jonathan Pentland during a protest in April has been found guilty.

Taijier Ellis, 25, has been charged with malicious injury to real property and breach of peace.

On April 14, the home of Jonathan Pentland was vandalized: a window was broken, as well as some outdoor lights.

The incident occurred after a day of protests in the Summit neighborhood over a video showing Pentland confronting a man on a sidewalk and telling him he did not belong there.

Cell phone video shows Ellis using a baseball bat to smash lights outside Pentland’s home. The video then showed him throwing the bat in a storm drain, where deputies later recovered it as evidence.

Ellis has been ordered to pay a fine of $2,395.50.

