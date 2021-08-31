Man charged with attempted murder in connection with West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Mohawk Drive.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of Mohawk Drive after receiving reports about an alleged altercation.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that 35-year-old James Austin Parks shot another man. The victim was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Hospital for treatment.

Parks was taken into custody at the scene. He is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

