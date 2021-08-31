SkyView
Local senior living facility makes vaccine mandatory for all employees

By Lauren Adams
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local senior care facility has announced it will be mandating vaccines for all of its employees.

Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina says they are requiring all of their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a YouTube video, CEO Franklin Fant explained why the company felt this was the best option for them.

Fant stated that he’s doing it for the 1,000 residents at the facility, as well as, for his 900 employees.

Fant said it was not an easy decision, but it’s one he and his team have been thinking about for a while now.

According to Fant, 75% of his employees in healthcare, housekeeping, maintenance, and the kitchen staff are already vaccinated and 100% of their residents have received the COVID shot.

The company said it’s prepared to let employees go if they do not adhere to the new policy.

“That’s going to make us sad. We have great employees and I’m hoping they will do it for the residents as well,” Fant said. “It is likely a few will choose to end employment with us and we’ll be disappointed, but we’re hoping not too many people.”

The company says it legally must accept any medical and religious exemptions an employee may present against receiving the vaccine.

In this case, the employee will have to fill out paperwork and the company will then follow up with a religious leader.

Fant says he will be enforcing the vaccine mandate by required proof of a completed vaccination card.

The mandate went into effect Monday.

