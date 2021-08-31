SkyView
Former Bamberg County official faces new charges in child sex case

Kerry Trent Kinard
Kerry Trent Kinard(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three new charges have been filed against former Bamberg County official Trent Kinard in a child sex case.

New charges were filed Aug. 19, according to South Carolina court records.

According to the arrest warrants, he’s accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The victim was under 11 in the crimes that happened in December 2012 and December 2014.

There’s also a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 11 and 14. Authorities believe that happened in January 2016.

There’s also an allegation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 from December 2010.

He was already charged months ago with counts that included third-degree criminal sexual conduct, disseminating obscene material to someone under 18 and committing or attempting a lewd act upon a child.

Separately, he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of trying to buy a gun while under felony indictment.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

