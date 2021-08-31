FIRST ALERT: Today and Wednesday are Alert Days in the Midlands; tracking rain, potential strong storms from Ida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ida is expected to bring rain and potential strong storms to the Midlands today and Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Heads up! Today and Wednesday are Alert Days for rain and potential strong storms from Ida.

· Most of the day Tuesday will be dry. However, later Tuesday evening and night, a line of showers and strong storms are forecast to move in. Some severe storms are possible. Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong/severe storms. Rain chances are around 40% Tuesday evening and night.

· Ida’s moisture will continue to impact our region on Wednesday, giving way to scattered rain and storms. Rain chances are around 60%. Let’s watch out for potential strong storms.

· A cold front brings drier air to the Midlands Thursday and Friday, it will feel more like fall!

· Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday through Saturday.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got clouds and breezy winds today as Ida moves northeast through the southern states. Late this afternoon into the evening we have a 40% chance of some storms, that have tornadic potential, so we’ve issued an alert day for that very reason. The storms look to move in by around 5pm to 8pm this evening. Gusty winds and a heavy downpour cannot be ruled out either.

As Ida continues to move to the northeast we see a better chance of rain and storms by Wednesday. The chance goes up to 60% of seeing rain and thunder throughout the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and winds will be breezy once again with gusts up to 20-25mph. Another alert day is issued for Wednesday for the potential of heavy downpours.

The humidity will go down as a cold front moves across the region Wednesday night into Thursday. It will feel more like fall! Highs are in the mid 80s Thursday and low 80s Friday. We stay dry both days.

Saturday looks to be dry with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will remain low and it looks like some great football weather!

We’re also watching more activity in the tropics. Kate is a tropical storm located in the central Atlantic Ocean. The storm is no threat to land at this time.

Two more tropical waves are out in the tropics. We’re watching an area of low pressure close to Central America that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. Also, there’s a tropical wave off of the west coast of Africa that has a 90% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Larry, Mindy and Nicholas.

Alert Day Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers/Storms (40%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the lower 90s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

