FIRST ALERT: Alert Days posted today & Wednesday in the Midlands; tracking rain and storms from Ida

By Dominic Brown
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ida’s remnant moisture will create unsettled weather in the Midlands through Wednesday. Then, better weather arrives just in time for the holiday weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain and storms are possible (40-50%). It will be warm.  Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day for rain and potential strong storms from Ida.

· The combination of Ida’s moisture and daytime heating will create scattered rain and storms Wednesday. Rain chances are around 60%. Let’s watch out for potential strong storms.

· Dry weather is expected Thursday through most of your Labor Day holiday weekend.  In fact, we’ll see mostly sunny skies.

· Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday through Saturday. Low 90s are expected by Sunday.

· We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Labor Day. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Highs will be in the low 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight is a First Alert.  We’re tracking Ida as the system continues to weaken over land and tracks northeast.  As it does so, it will unleash its energy and moisture, which could produce rain and strong storms in the Midlands through Wednesday.

As we move through your Tuesday evening and night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday is also an Alert Day for rain and potential storms from Ida. Some could be strong.

Scattered rain and storms are in your forecast Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.  Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Some strong storms are also possible as our temperatures increase. Highs will be in the mid 80s.  We’ll watch the forecast closely for you.

Storm chances are around 60% Wednesday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.  Our winds will be a bit breezy from the west-southwest through the day.

On Thursday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Our skies will be mostly sunny Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low 90s by Sunday.

On Labor Day, we’ll see hot weather again. Highs will be in the low 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20% chance).

We’re also watching more activity in the tropics. Kate continues to weaken over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Two more tropical waves are out in the tropics. We’re watching an area of low pressure close to Central America that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.  Also, there’s a tropical wave off of the west coast of Africa that has a 90% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.  It’s been identified as Invest 90-L, meaning that the National Hurricane Center is investigating this area of low pressure.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Larry, Mindy and Nicholas.

First Alert Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (40-50%). Warm. Low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50-60%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Lower humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer.  Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Hot.  Highs in the low 90s.

Labor Day: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

