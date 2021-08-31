Columbia barbershop takes part in ‘Shots at the Shop’ initiative to boost vaccination numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The list of services offered at a Columbia barbershop on Monday included haircuts, shaves, and vaccinations.

Regal Lounge Men’s Barbershop & Spa held a vaccination clinic Monday as part of the White House’s “Shots at the Shop” initiative, which is focused on getting more Americans vaccinated, especially Black Americans, through partnerships with Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons.

“These are real, key points, spaces in the community where conversations happen, where people can talk with candor about the issues that matter most,” said Dr. Cameron Webb, the Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity with the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

RELATED STORY | Columbia barbershop hosting ‘Shots at the Shop’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Monday’s vaccine event was attended by Webb, South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. The downtown barbershop is typically closed on Mondays, allowing space for people to stop in for a free shot.

DHEC data shows that out of the approximately 2.4 million South Carolinians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 20.3% of those shots have gone to Black South Carolinians, which is disproportionately lower than the 27% of South Carolinians overall who identify as Black or African American.

“We have to do everything we can because this disease has hit us harder than anyone else. It’s just like everything else,” Fudge said. “They say when America gets a cold, Black folk get pneumonia. We got pneumonia, y’all. Get your shot.”

“We must get beyond this foolishness and get everybody vaccinated,” Clyburn added.

As part of the initiative, staff at Regal Lounge completed training on having informed and educated conversations about the vaccine with their customers, including how to counter misinformation about the shots.

“Bringing up the conversation is not something you need training on,” Regal Lounge’s co-owner and CEO, Landry Phillips, said. “It comes up almost every day anyway, but being able to speak from a more educated point of view and not just, ‘I read something on Facebook,’ or something like that.”

“Leading with the facts are important,” co-owner Chynna Phillips added.

Fifteen other salons and barbershops in South Carolina have signed on to be part of the “Shots at the Shop” initiative.

Both Chynna and Landry Phillips said being part of this initiative is about showing their clients they care about them, both in the chair and out of it.

“At the end of the day, if there’s something that you can to do protect yourself, to lower the risk, to protect others, it’s worth doing,” Landry Phillips said.

Regal Lounge said it hopes to have more vaccine clinics in the future, especially for people to get the follow-up doses to the shots they received Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.