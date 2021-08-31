SkyView
Clarendon School District Two moving to virtual instruction

The district is using the remainder of this week to prepare for the switch.
The district is using the remainder of this week to prepare for the switch.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon School District Two announced it will close schools district-wide and move to virtual class sessions for the week of September 6.

A press release issued by the district states the move is out of an abundance of caution.

The district states that all teachers will report to the buildings to provide students with live/virtual instructions and that each school will be providing further information regarding class times and schedules.

The district is using the remainder of this week to prepare for the switch. At the end of next week the district will provide more information about the status of school closers.

