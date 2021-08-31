SkyView
Catalytic converters stolen from Clover School District buses

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Clover School District
Clover School District(Google Maps | Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This article has 65 words with a read time of approximately 19 seconds.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Officers are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a number of Clover School District buses.

District spokesperson Bryan Dillon said the thefts happened on Saturday and eight activity buses were impacted.

“This does not impact our morning and afternoon student routes,” Dillon said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other information was immediately available.

