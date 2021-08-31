Bus driver shortage has Greenville County school officials asking parents to drive their kids

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A bus driver shortage has Greenville County Schools asking the parents of bus riders to provide transportation to school for their children or drive carpools to transport the children of friends and neighbors if they are able to do so, according to Greenville County school district spokesman Tim Waller.

According to Waller, on Friday, GCS was more than 100 drivers short due to absences and a shortage of people who are qualified to drive a bus.

Reducing the number of bus riders in Greenville County Schools will allow the district to more efficiently serve those students who have no alternative means of transportation, Waller said.

“We realize we have working parents who don’t have the luxury of altering their schedule to deliver their own children. If we can take some of the burden off of our transportation department in the short term right now, we could make sure that students who don’t have any alternative means of transportation can get delivered to school in a timely fashion, get there on time.” Waller said.

Parents of bus riders who are able to drive their children are asked to notify their school, Waller added. Waller said they can email bus@greenville.k12.sc.us and include the child’s name, where they live, the pick-up address for the bus, where the child goes to school, and a phone number.

According to Waller, as a result of the bus driver shortage, most daytime field trips are currently suspended in Greenville County Schools.

Athletic events and co-curricular competitions that occur in the evening and on weekends are still allowed because they do not conflict with the ability to transport students to and from schools and career centers, Waller said.

According to Waller, the school district plans to hold another job fair.

Greenville County Schools will hold its next job fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Wade Hampton High School. The new starting pay for bus drivers is $16.57 to $20.23 per hour.

GCS is also looking to hire bus aides, custodians, and food service workers. Full-time positions with benefits are available. Hiring managers will be on hand to answer questions and guide applicants through the process. Those who are not able to attend the job fair can apply online by clicking here.

