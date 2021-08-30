‘You never know where your blessing will come from’: Woman spends 9 years helping Augusta’s homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local woman has been helping the homeless since 2012, and she says it’s because she knows what it’s like to need a helping hand.

“You want baked chicken?”

Meet Tiffany Mack. She has been feeding the homeless for nine years.

“I know what it feels like to be in need of help, so it’s my passion to get out here and help others,” Mack said. “I was once in their shoes at one point in my life.”

And it was that point in her life - that very low point that motivates her to lift others high.

“Sometimes you have to put your pride to the side because you never know where your blessing will come from. You never know when you’re standing in front of the person or that you are going to run into that can help you all get from off these streets,” Mack said.

And her day spent feeding the homeless, its something she started on her own, but as years went by more people stepped in to help.

“My sister... She has been out here with me. My niece, my friend, and then I also have the homeless people,” Mack said. “They come out and ask, ‘hey, do you need any help with passing out the plates. I will help pass out the plates. I will do anything to help you because you are doing a big job of helping us.’”

She says the number of helping hands has increased, but so did the number of people without a place to call home. That’s why she is encouraging everyone in the community to contribute and make a difference because, in the end, she says we are much stronger when we all stand together.

“You have people that care. You have people that want to help, and you’re not going to be out here forever going through what you are going through,” Mack said.

If you would like more information on how you can help out, you can contact 706-307-5650.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.