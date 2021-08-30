SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman, man shot inside car with toddler in SC, police chief says

The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said.
The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said.(KBTX)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A woman and man were shot Sunday while sitting in their car with a toddler in the back seat, according to Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart.

Stewart said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near North Murray Avenue and Daniels Street.

He said the case is being investigated as possible road rage, Stewart said.

The female victim told police a man driving a silver or gray Dodge Dart pulled up on her side of the car and started saying something out the window, according to a police report.

She told police the man then pulled out a gun and fired about five rounds.

The woman said she drove to a nearby church and went inside for help.

The report said the woman had a graze wound to the forehead.

The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said. He was airlifted to Greenville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

The report did not mention any injuries to the child in the car.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
The Dollar Sto’ held its Grand Re-opening event Saturday to celebrate being approved for SNAP...
‘It’s just something perfect for the community:’ Dollar Sto’ provides fresh produce, household items in Columbia area food desert
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS
Officials say they conducted a three-day operation to locate and verify the information of...
8 arrested in Sumter Co. sex offender registry operation

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Hot and humid today - Rain by Late Tuesday from Ida
The company will be required to cooperate with federal investigators still probing the...
Failed nuclear contractor signs $21M deal, working with feds
Woman motivated to help Augusta's homeless community
‘You never know where your blessing will come from’: Woman spends 9 years helping Augusta’s homeless
Historic flooding caused the Gibson Pond Park dam to breach in 2015 leaving the pond empty.
Lexington’s Gibson Pond Park open again to public