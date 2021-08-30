Woman, man shot inside car with toddler in SC, police chief says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A woman and man were shot Sunday while sitting in their car with a toddler in the back seat, according to Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart.

Stewart said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near North Murray Avenue and Daniels Street.

He said the case is being investigated as possible road rage, Stewart said.

The female victim told police a man driving a silver or gray Dodge Dart pulled up on her side of the car and started saying something out the window, according to a police report.

She told police the man then pulled out a gun and fired about five rounds.

The woman said she drove to a nearby church and went inside for help.

The report said the woman had a graze wound to the forehead.

The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said. He was airlifted to Greenville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

The report did not mention any injuries to the child in the car.

