SLED investigating fire at 140 year old church in Bishopville

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fire at a historic church in Bishopville.

Jerusalem Baptist Church, on the 1400 block of Jamestown Road, caught fire around 9 a.m.

The church is 140 years old, according to reports.

Officials say no one was in the church when it caught fire and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

ATF and the FBI will be assisting SLED with this investigation.

