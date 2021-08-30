SCHP: One killed in single-vehicle collision in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Sumter County.

The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on US 15 near Jefferson Road.

Officials say a 2012 Hyundai Genesis was traveling north when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a stop sign, struck a tree, and then overturned.

The driver of the Hyundai was airlifted from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Two passengers inside the vehicle were transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with injuries. Their condition is also unknown.

The left rear passenger was originally transported from the scene to Tuomey Hospital but was later flown to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where they later died.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.