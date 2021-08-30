Red Cross, Dominion Energy assisting with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s chapter of the Red Cross and Dominion Energy have teamed up to help those who have been affected by Hurricane Ida.

The Red Cross says they have already deployed 21 volunteers to the area and more will be deploying in the coming days.

As of Saturday night, more than 600 Red Cross volunteers nationwide have jumped into action after the storm cleared.

The volunteers will be setting up shelters for people without power in their homes.

The shelters are expecting to see anywhere from 10 to 20 thousand people in the affected areas of the Gulf Coast.

Ben Williamson, a spokesperson with the Red Cross, said the organization will provide housing, food, and water until power is restored.

“There’s lots going on. We’re still trying to get a feel for how bad the damage was,” Williamson said. A lot of our teams across the country on the Gulf Coast were sheltering in place so they’re just now getting out to see what the situation is.”

Dominion Energy is offering help with restoration efforts in the Gulf Region as well.

The power company sent 200 crews to help with downed power lines and power outages.

University of South Carolina Interim President Harris Pastides also vowed on Twitter to help Louisiana.

Our LSU friends helped us when Columbia suffered its horrific floods. Now it’s our turn to assist. We will do all we can once their needs are known. Standing by @wftate4 and his new LSU family. — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) August 29, 2021

The Red Cross says they are short on volunteers and is searching for people who can donate their time.

If you’d like to sign up, click here.

