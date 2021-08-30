SkyView
Lexington’s Gibson Pond Park open again to public

Historic flooding caused the Gibson Pond Park dam to breach in 2015 leaving the pond empty.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - After being closed for more than a year for the construction of a new dam and park renovations, Gibson Pond Park is now open to the public.

Historic flooding caused the Gibson Pond Park dam to breach in 2015 leaving the pond empty. A new bridge was also installed in May of 2021. 

Officials say there are plans to restock the pond with fish.

Gibson Pond Park has a rich history in the Lexington community. The pond is fed by Twelve Mile Creek and was once a site for gristmills, sawmills and a small cotton mill. 

For nearly 30 years, Gibson Pond was a community recreational area featuring a pavilion known as the best dance hall in the county, picnic tables, swimming, fishing, canoeing, paddleboats, camping and even rental cabins.  The property was closed to the public in 1972.

The Town of Lexington redeveloped Gibson Pond into a park in 2007. The park is located at 241 Gibson Road.

