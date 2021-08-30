SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Tuesday and Wednesday are Alert Days in the Midlands; tracking rain, potential strong storms from Ida

By Dominic Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ida is expected to bring rain and potential strong storms to the Midlands Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. It will be warm.  Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· Heads up! Tuesday and Wednesday are Alert Days for rain and potential strong storms from Ida.

· Most of the day Tuesday will be dry. However, later Tuesday evening and night, a line of showers and strong storms are forecast to move in. Some severe storms are possible. Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong/severe storms. Rain chances are around 40% Tuesday evening and night.

· Ida’s moisture will continue to impact our region on Wednesday, giving way to scattered rain and storms. Rain chances are around 60%. Let’s watch out for potential strong storms.

· Dry weather is expected Thursday through most of your Labor Day holiday weekend.

· Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday through Saturday.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. It will be warm. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Heads up! Tuesday and Wednesday are Alert Days for rain and potential strong storms from Ida.

Ida will continue to weaken as it churns over land. As it does so, it will unleash its energy and moisture, which could produce rain and strong storms in the Midlands.

On Tuesday, we’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies. By afternoon and evening, let’s be weather aware. A line of showers and strong thunderstorms is forecast to move into the Midlands. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. We’ll watch the forecast for you.

Rain chances are around 40% Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Tuesday will also feature breezy winds from the south.

By Wednesday, more scattered rain and storms are in your forecast due in part to Ida. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times. Some strong storms are also possible as our temperatures increase. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Storm chances are around 60% Wednesday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Our skies will be mostly sunny Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low 90s by Sunday.

We’re also watching more activity in the tropics. Kate is a tropical storm located in the central Atlantic Ocean. The storm is no threat to land at this time.

Two more tropical waves are out in the tropics. We’re watching an area of low pressure close to Central America that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.  Also, there’s a tropical wave off of the west coast of Africa that has a 90% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

If you’re keeping track of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Larry, Mindy and Nicholas.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers/Storms (40%). Some storms could be strong.  Highs in the lower 90s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50-60%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm.  Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Warmer.  Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Hot.  Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Hot.  Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Slight Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

