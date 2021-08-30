Failed nuclear contractor signs $21M deal, working with feds

SkyView
The company will be required to cooperate with federal investigators still probing the company’s role in the 2017 debacle at the V.C. Summer plant.
By AP
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chief contractor at a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina has agreed to pay more than $20 million as part of a cooperation agreement with federal authorities probing the fiasco.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said Monday that Westinghouse Electric Co. will contribute $21.25 million to a program intended to assist low-income ratepayers affected by the project’s failure.

The company will also be required to cooperate with federal investigators still probing the company’s role in the 2017 debacle at the V.C. Summer plant, which cost ratepayers and investors billions and left nearly 6,000 people jobless.

Three top-level executives have pleaded guilty as part of a multi-year federal fraud investigation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

