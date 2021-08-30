SkyView
Crash blocks I-26 West in Richland County

Wreckers are on scene and beginning to move the vehicles.
Wreckers are on scene and beginning to move the vehicles.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Interstate 26 west is blocked at the 100mm due to a crash, officials say. This is one mile west of Exit 101A-US 76 and 176 Westbound-Broad River Road West-Irmo.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, wreckers are on scene and beginning to move the vehicles.

Officials say to expect delays in the area.

