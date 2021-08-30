SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

After delays, SC requests federal relief for small towns

South Carolina was among the last to draw down their share of funds for small local governments.
South Carolina was among the last to draw down their share of funds for small local governments.(Canva)
By AP
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Small towns in South Carolina are one step closer to getting $435 million in pandemic relief money.

The state Department of Administration requested the funds from the federal government last week after a directive from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The money is part of the nearly $8.9 billion flowing into the state through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Many counties and cities could receive their share directly. But the 254 towns with less than 50,000 people had to wait for state officials to request the funds on their behalf.

South Carolina was among the last to draw down their share of funds for small local governments.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday.
W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
The Dollar Sto’ held its Grand Re-opening event Saturday to celebrate being approved for SNAP...
‘It’s just something perfect for the community:’ Dollar Sto’ provides fresh produce, household items in Columbia area food desert
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS
Officials say they conducted a three-day operation to locate and verify the information of...
8 arrested in Sumter Co. sex offender registry operation

Latest News

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
One person injured in shooting in area of New Hanover High School
wis
FIRST ALERT - Hot and humid today - Rain by Late Tuesday from Ida
The man in the car with her had a gunshot wound to the face, the report said.
Woman, man shot inside car with toddler in SC, police chief says
The company will be required to cooperate with federal investigators still probing the...
Failed nuclear contractor signs $21M deal, working with feds