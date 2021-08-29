W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another Midlands high school mourns the loss of a student-athlete. A W.J. Keenan High School football player died on Saturday.
A source close to the program tells WIS the student-athlete fell ill at home and died at a local hospital.
The team has been in COVID-19 protocols for the last two weeks. Monday marks their first practice since being placed in quarantine.
The Raiders football team held a meeting this morning. The team is grief-stricken but holding up the best that they can at this time.
WIS is told they want to press forward to honor his legacy. The young man that died was a Raiders football leader.
And the current senior leadership is “getting stuff together to remember their teammate.”
Dutch Fork Football responded to the W.J. Keenan Athletics Twitter page:
Keenan hopes to play Dreher this Friday at home.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.