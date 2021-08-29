One dead in Orangeburg Co. single-vehicle collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A person died in a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Sunday morning.

Troopers say the collision happened around 4:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 about 2 miles east of Santee.

The driver was operating a Ford F150 traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 and cut across S.C. 6 where the vehicle crashed, troopers said.

Troopers say the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt, and died on the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

