Grove at St. Andrews apartment fire leaves multiple dispatched

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two-alarm fire at the Grove at St. Andrews apartment complex has left multiple people displaced.

Crews were called to the scene off Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When crews arrived, flames were seen coming through the roof of the building.

Only one of the buildings was involved.

Crews say most of it was damaged by the fire and no o injuries have been reported.

RIGHT NOW: A 2-Alarm fire 🔥 🔥 has left multiple people displaced at Grove at St. Andrews apartments off of Zimalcrest Drive.@ColaFire 2nd-Shift crews were called out to the scene shortly after 10:30 Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/I3jXfEGVqZ — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 29, 2021

