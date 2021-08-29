Grove at St. Andrews apartment fire leaves multiple dispatched
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two-alarm fire at the Grove at St. Andrews apartment complex has left multiple people displaced.
Crews were called to the scene off Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.
When crews arrived, flames were seen coming through the roof of the building.
Only one of the buildings was involved.
Crews say most of it was damaged by the fire and no o injuries have been reported.
