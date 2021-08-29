FIRST ALERT - Hot and dry conditions here as Ida prepares for landfall in Louisiana.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Sunday will feature heat and humidity as daytime highs get close to the mid 90s and the heat index reaches 99°

The dry conditions along with heat and humidity will continue into Monday

First Alert Wednesday as we watch the remnant moisture and storms from Ida move into South Carolina

First Alert Weather Summary

Sunshine with a few passing clouds and low rain chances Sunday - Monday highs will reach the low 90s.

Temperatures will drop slightly into Tuesday as the moisture from Ida starts to move closer, but the humidity will increase.

FIRST ALERT Wednesday for rain and storms associated with the remnant moisture from Ida. The center of circulation will travel well west of the Midlands, but the moisture from the system will have impacts on our forecast here in the Midlands. We are preparing for showers and storms which could become strong / severe during the daytime hours Wednesday.

Clearing is expected late Wednesday night

Tropical Update

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics.

Hurricane Ida is a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150mph. Landfall is expected Sunday along the Gulf coast. Parts of Louisiana are expecting flooding rain, storm surge and extreme winds. Once the storm moves over land, it will weaken but spread its moisture and energy through the southeast U.S.

We’re also watching,

Tropical Depression 10 - Located about 800 miles of the Leeward Islands moving away from the US

Tropical Depression 11 - Located in the N. Atlantic but is forecast to become a tropical storm late in the day Sunday, and continue moving north away from the US

A strong tropical wave that is moving off the coast of Africa now which has a 70% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days

The next names on the Atlantic Hurricane List are Julian, and Kate.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Sunshine and clouds but hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feeling like the mid to upper 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s but feeling closer to 100.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 20% Chance for showers and storms. Highs around 90 and humid.

Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms from moisture from Ida. Highs in the upper 80s.

