Community Builder: Lexington Medical Center operating room nurse helps increase urgent care, outpatient services to patients

By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Barbara Willm started her career at Lexington Medical Center as an Operating Room nurse... and nearly 35 years later her impact on the community is beyond measure.

“When you think of the community and a force to be reckoned with to make it better, you think about Barbara Willm,” said the Executive Director of Lexington Medical Center Foundation, Amy Lanier.

Willm became the Director of LMC’s Community Medical Centers and helped open community medical centers to increase urgent care and outpatient services to patients.

“The community health centers, making sure people had access to care through Lexington Medical Center, anything that was put in front of her she would say, “Ok, sure, I’ll do it,” with no fear because she believed in the mission,” said Lanier.

As Vice President of Community Relations and Development for the LMC Foundation she played a vital role in advocating for hospital programs and services throughout Lexington County.

“The foundation has grown dramatically since Barbara has taken it over,” said Chairman Emeritus of Mungo Homes Stewart Mungo. “Someone like her who sets such an example for herself and for the rest of us of how we’re supposed to live our lives just makes it so much easier for everyone to go out and do the right thing.”

In honor of her career and service... the foundation established The Barbara Willm Fund to Provide Hope and she received a special surprise for her retirement.

“Barbara on behalf of Mungo Homes and the Michael J. Mungo Foundation we’d like to award you with the Community Builder Award,” Mungo said. “And thanks for your participation in this community for many years, and your service to this hospital.”

“I’ve actually nominated people for this before, but I never ever thought I’d be getting one of these, and I could not thank you more,” said Barbara Willm.

Congratulations to Barbara Willm, our newest Community Builder.

