Bojangles to close for two Mondays to give staff ‘well-deserved break’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bojangles will close all stores for two Mondays to give their staff a “well-deserved break.”

All company-owned stores will close on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to allow 8,000 staff members and managers time off, the company said in a statement.

This decision comes as the restaurant industry faces many challenges during the pandemic.

“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this creates for our customers, but we hope they’ll stop by Tuesday through Sunday, and all other Mondays to be greeted with the same Southern hospitality and smiles we’re known for -- perhaps even bigger after a day off.”

