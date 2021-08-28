SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

UPDATE: Identity of cyclist involved in fatal crash released

Edward A. Johnson, 43, passed away after colliding with a car on Powderhouse Road
Edward A. Johnson, 43, passed away after colliding with a car on Powderhouse Road(AP)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The identity of a bicyclist who was hit by a car and later died has been released.

43-year-old Edward A. Johnson was in a collision on Powder House Road in Aiken near SC-302.

The accident occurred on August 16, and the he was pronounced dead on August 27 at Augusta University Medical Center.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Johnson and a car were traveling east on Powder House Road. Johnson’s bike made a left turn in front of the 2005 Chevy Tahoe and was struck.

SCHP says the driver of the car was a 38-year-old man and there was also a passenger inside the vehicle. Both were wearing a seatbelt and were not injured.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S....
SC congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 6,697 new COVID cases, 3rd highest total since start of pandemic
Health officials are calling the current spike of COVID-19 cases a "pandemic of the...
“Vast majority” of hospitalized COVID breakthrough cases in SC among the immunocompromised
Three children on ventilators with COVID-19 in SC
Three Lexington 2 schools to move to remote learning for two weeks

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid this weekend - Potential impacts from Ida next week
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
Physicians from three Midlands hospital systems urge vaccinations amid unprecedented COVID-19...
Physicians from three Midlands hospital systems urge vaccinations amid unprecedented COVID-19 surge