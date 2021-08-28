SkyView
Sumter police searching for two missing teens

Deputies say, Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, left their Crosswell Drive residence...
Deputies say, Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, left their Crosswell Drive residence at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.(Sumter Police Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter police are asking for help locating two missing teens.

Deputies say, Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, left their Crosswell Drive residence at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Dupuis is about 5 feet tall, 140 lbs., and has long blonde hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and could be wearing a back brace.

Gallagher is about 5 feet tall, 125 lbs., and has medium-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

With any information, please call the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700.

Dupuis’s father, William, also requests to contact him with any information at 803-602-2819 and offers a reward.

