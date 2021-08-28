Small plane crashes in backyard of Upstate home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - Spartanburg fire crews and city police are investigating after a small plane crashed into the backyard of a home along St. James Drive on Saturday.

Three people in the plane were injured and taken to the hospital, Spartanburg fire officials said.

It is unclear what caused this plane to crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is going to the scene to investigate, Spartanburg fire officials said.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.