Small plane crashes in backyard of Upstate home

Three people in the plane were injured and taken to the hospital, Spartanburg fire officials...
Three people in the plane were injured and taken to the hospital, Spartanburg fire officials said.
By Renee Wunderlich
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - Spartanburg fire crews and city police are investigating after a small plane crashed into the backyard of a home along St. James Drive on Saturday.

Three people in the plane were injured and taken to the hospital, Spartanburg fire officials said.

It is unclear what caused this plane to crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is going to the scene to investigate, Spartanburg fire officials said.

