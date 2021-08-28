Physicians from three Midlands hospital systems urge vaccinations amid unprecedented COVID-19 surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Physicians from Prisma Health, Lexington Medical Center, and MUSC Columbia held a meeting today to voice concerns about the surge of COVID-19 patients that they say is overwhelming each hospital system.

“I want to stress that we need help. We want our community to step up and support us. Similar to what other folks are seeing, this is a surge of the unvaccinated,” said Prisma Health Incident Commander and Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Steve Shelton.

This surge is projected to be worse than the wave of hospitalizations experienced in January, and doctors say now young people are getting sicker faster and staying in the hospital longer, leaving less room for other patients.

“We’re almost 10 years younger on our average age of death,” said Lexington Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brent Powers. “That’s the harsh reality that LMC is facing.”

On July 4th at Lexington Medical Center, there were 4 people hospitalized with COVID and one patient on a ventilator. August 27, just 6 weeks later, there are 190 people hospitalized with 41 people on ventilators. Lexington Medical Center is not alone.

“If you’ll notice, our current surge – the trajectory is much deeper than we were back in January, and we fully expect to surpass our peak that we had back in January, so this is serious business for us,” said Shelton.

Within the Prisma Health system, 432 of the 464 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The 32 that are vaccinated are at risk; elderly and/or chronically ill, Shelton says.

At MUSC Columbia, 86% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“For those of you who have been avoiding the vaccine for whatever reason, now’s the time,” said Dr. Cale Davis, Chief of Staff and Director of Emergency Medicine at MUSC Columbia. “We need you to step up and get your shot so we can try and prevent further waves of the coronavirus from hitting and diminish the current wave that we’re on.”

In May, only 1% of patients at MUSC Columbia had COVID. Now, a quarter of patients are COVID patients.

“There has never been a time in my career when I can recall that 25% of our hospital capacity was taken up by a single disease entity. 35% of our ICU patients are there because of COVID-19,” said Davis.

The numbers are staggering for physicians who are feeling the effects of more hospitalizations. They say there is a shortage of beds and staff, and there have been changes made to account for the influx of patients.

“Throughout these last few weeks, we’ve been having to shuffle patients to make room for more patients,” said Davis.

“We closed one of our surgery centers, we’ve had to pull nurses from administrative functions,” said Powers.

“It is all hands-on deck at this point. We are making sure anyone is using the maximum of their skills to make sure we can take care of these patients to maximize our space,” said Shelton.

Physicians are urging the community to step up and get vaccinated to protect those under age 12 that are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s important for us as adults to step up and do the right thing,” said Shelton. “Yesterday, we had 11 patients in our Children’s Hospital in the Midlands. We have an ICU – a pediatric ICU. For the past 4 weeks, there’s only been 2 days that it has not been full.”

With Labor Day weekend coming up, doctors want to remind the community to follow COVID-19 public health protocols to limit the spread of the virus.

“Is it going to be difficult? Yes. It’s going to take all of us in the community, you know, binding together and doing the right thing – wearing your masks, not going to large gatherings or if you do, at least have your mask on, good hand hygiene, and overall, just good social distancing,” said Davis.

Physicians say each of the three available COVID-19 vaccines has been proven to be safe and effective. Following Pfizer’s full FDA approval, they believe approval is soon to come for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as well.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.