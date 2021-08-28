SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ohio deer test positive for virus that causes COVID-19

(David Kenyon | Michigan DNR)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that wild white-tailed deer in Ohio have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

There have been no reports of deer showing clinical signs of infection, the USDA added in a media release.

Researchers with Ohio State University collected samples between January and March while studying deer damage, the release said.

The positive tests were not a complete surprise. Earlier studies have found that deer can be experimentally infected and that some wild deer had antibodies to the virus.

A small number of animal species across the globe have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Most of those were in animals that were in close contact with a person with COVID-19.

The USDA announces cases of confirmed infection in animals each time the virus is found in a new species.

People can spread the virus to animals, the department of agriculture said. People with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets and other animals to protect them.

The USDA and other organizations have published information on who to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between people and wildlife, recommendations for pet owners and people who work with animals, and how and when to test animals for the virus.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S....
SC congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 6,697 new COVID cases, 3rd highest total since start of pandemic
Three children on ventilators with COVID-19 in SC
Health officials are calling the current spike of COVID-19 cases a "pandemic of the...
“Vast majority” of hospitalized COVID breakthrough cases in SC among the immunocompromised
Three Lexington 2 schools to move to remote learning for two weeks

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid this weekend - Potential impacts from Ida next week
Three people in the plane were injured and taken to the hospital, Spartanburg fire officials...
Small plane crashes in backyard of Upstate home
Prosecutors say Davis came home drunk to his estranged girlfriend’s house and fired eight shots...
Man gets 40 years for killing boy while shooting at his mom
Deputies say, Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, left their Crosswell Drive residence...
Sumter police searching for two missing teens