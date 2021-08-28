SkyView
Man gets 40 years for killing boy while shooting at his mom

Prosecutors say Davis came home drunk to his estranged girlfriend’s house and fired eight shots into the woman’s car as she tried to drive away with her three children.(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who shot and killed a 7-year-old boy as the child’s mother tried to flee their home has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old X’Zavier Davis was found guilty of murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and a weapons violation by a Newberry County jury.

Prosecutors say Davis came home drunk to his estranged girlfriend’s house and fired eight shots into the woman’s car as she tried to drive away with her three children.

Investigators say 7-year-old Iven Caldwell was struck in the head and killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

