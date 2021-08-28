SkyView
Lexington 2 plans mask mandate meeting after Cayce Elementary goes virtual

By Lauren Adams
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Cayce Elementary School spent the day at home, learning remotely instead of in the classroom.

Lexington Two School District made the decision Thursday to move the elementary school to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID.

Parents WIS spoke with saying they are having to move some things around to accommodate having children home, but it’s worth it to keep them safe.

District officials said workers spent the day Friday scrubbing the inside of Cayce Elementary School to kill the germs.

First-grader Kaden Boyd learned virtually all last year so he was really excited to go back to Cayce last Monday. So when the superintendent made the decision Thursday to go back to temporary virtual he was bummed.

Kaden’s mom Jessica Goodwin-Boyd said she knew at-home remote learning was a large possibility, although she didn’t think it would come as soon as it did, and she made the necessary arrangements.

Boyd says her husband is staying home with her son during the day for the next two weeks.

She said she’s just glad her son is home safe, and she hopes others will have some mercy on the school system.

“I hope parents are more understanding that the faculty and staff are doing all they can to keep everyone safe. That’s the most important thing,” Boyd said. “Their education of course is important, but we just need to appreciate them more and everything they do to keep our kids safe. We need to work together and make sure we’re making a collaborative effort to make things better for the staff at Cayce Elementary.”

Superintendent Nicolas Wade released a statement saying temporary remote learning isn’t something they wanted to do, but their options are limited with COVID.

Wade said as of Thursday night roughly 33% of Cayce Elementary students were positive or in quarantine and nearly 17% of staff were out due to illness and quarantine.

He said securing substitutes has also been a challenge.

Lexington 2 is set to meet in executive session to discuss legal advice about mask mandates on Monday.

If they plan to take action on that legal advice in a public session after the executive session.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

